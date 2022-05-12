Tissue Towel Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030 | Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Tissue, Procter & Gamble Co.

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Tissue Towel market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Tissue Towel market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Tissue Towel Market size was US$ $ billion in 2020. The keyword market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $ billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Increasing health & hygiene awareness among consumers leads to the increase in the adoption of tissue-towel hence propelling the growth of the tissue-towel market. Jump in the tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins widely used is expected to drive the growth of the global tissue towel market over the forecast period. Also, the rising number of working women, growing awareness of the health and hygiene of consumers is another factor that is expected to further fuel the growth of the market.

Moreover, benefits for health causes such as the prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of infectious diseases such as cold and flu are attracting the consumer across worldwide. Furthermore, the rising adoption of tissue-towel in various industries, owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use is another factor expected to enhance the growth of this market in the near future.

Also, due to the quick-absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow at a broader level. The availability of tissue towels at an affordable cost also aids its demand among consumers in recent years.

Global Tissue Towel – Product Analysis

Based on the Product Type, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Roll Towel, Folded Towel, Center Pull Rolls, Napkins and Luxury Towels, and Boxed Towel. The roll tissue towel segment is expected to have the lion share in the global tissue towel market.

The production of roll tissue towel is faster as compared to folded tissue towel as it does not require the cutting and folding process during packaging. In addition, it has advantages such as it occupies less space and contains a large amount of tissue which can be used for a longer time. These are widely preferred in the home as they are absorbent and durable.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Tissue Towel Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Tissue Towel Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Tissue Towel Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Tissue Towel market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Global Tissue Towel – Application Analysis

Based on application, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Residential, Commercial, and Hospitals & Healthcare. The demand from healthcare & hospital majorly increases the overall sales over the globe. The growing significance of better hygiene in the healthcare sector has bolstered the demand for a tissue towel.

In several regions, the mounting concern of contagious diseases has led to the demand for various tissue-towel products to be used in public places and commercial facilities.

Global Tissue Towel – Distribution Channel Analysis

Based on the distribution channel, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, and Online Stores. The retail segment which covers supermarket, hypermarkets are expected to lead the global tissue towel market. In addition, the sale of tissue-towel is high due to its wide application and easy availability at every retail store with additional discounts on the product to attract large consumers is expected to trigger global tissue towel market.

Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel.

Global Tissue Towel – Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global tissue towel market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue towel market, due to the increase in international trading of tissue and tissue products in this region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold significant market share in the global tissue towel market, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period, owing to its attribute to new product launches and technological innovations in this region.

Global Tissue Towel Market: Competitive Landscape

Major key players operating in the global tissue towel market are Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Tissue, Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., and Sofidel S.p.A. Various leading players operating in the tissue towel market are focused on developing high-quality, eco-friendly sanitation products for various end-use applications, in a move to strengthen their positions in various regions.

