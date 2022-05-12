Organic Milk Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030 | Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Organic Milk market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Organic Milk market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Organic Milk Market size was US$ $ billion in 2020. The keyword market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $ billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The usage of clean label in organic milk packaging on the back of increasing preference for GMO -free organic milk is expected to trigger its demand in the forthcoming years. With product launches, manufacturers are introducing varieties and innovative products, such as different flavors of organic milk, which would influence the global organic milk market.

Growing consumer preference towards organic milk on the back of increasing lifestyle disorders such as anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure and stress, organic milk stores worldwide. The demand for organic milk will increase with the increase in consumer preference for naturally and organically grown products.

Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumer regarding the harmful effects of chemical traces in milk products leads to increasing demand for organic milk products in the coming years.

In addition, awareness regarding the consumption of non-organic food and advantages of its organic counterparts owing to the mainstreaming of organic and natural food products has resulted in a significant upswing in the demand for organic milk. Further, due to the high nutrition value of organic milk, mainly comprising omega 3 fatty acids can support cardiovascular health, enhance neurological development and functioning as well as fortify the immune system. Thus, this increases the consumption of organic milk which in turn augmenting the growth of the organic milk market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to clean labels and food and safety concerns, wide acceptance can be seen in the organic milk market.

Increase in adoption of clean labels to rejuvenate consumer confidence regarding the product they consume has impacted sales of organic milk.

Skimmed Organic Milk- Most Lucrative Product Segment of Organic Milk

Global organic milk product bifurcated into Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk & Partially Skimmed Milk. The Skimmed milk account for the significant share of the global organic milk market owing to its high nutritional value. Moreover, developing countries consumer are suffering from obesity and cholesterol problem, consumes organic milk on daily basis as a dietary supplement which leads to the rise in demand for organic milk.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Organic Milk Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Organic Milk Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Organic Milk Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Organic Milk market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Furthermore, the on-going technological advancements to develop innovative products with low fat, reduced levels of sugar have fueled the demand for skimmed organic milk over the forecast period.

Cow Source Milk- Most Preferred By the Consumer

Global organic milk source categorized into Cow, Buffalo, and Others. The Cow sourced organic milk has gained significant traction owing to its higher nutrition content as compared to organic milk from buffaloes and other sources. Cow organic milk has been widely considered as a substitute for breastfeeding, as it also provides all vitals required for infant growth.

Furthermore, buffalo milk is measured to have less cholesterol, more fat, and more calories than cow’s milk.

North America- Accounted For Lion Share in Global Organic Milk Market

Based on region, the global organic milk market segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global organic milk market and is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. has the most lucrative market for organic milk.

On the other side, Europe accountes for the second-largest market share and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period as the European Union is actively promoting organic farming through the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Global Organic Milk Market: Competitive Landscape

Major Key players operating in the global organic milk market include Groupe Danone, Organic Valley, Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., and Shamrock Foods Company. The leading market players are launching new organic milk products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers.

