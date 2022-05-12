Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

‘Undetermined Status of Taiwan’ theory outdated: Taiwan legislature president

You Si-kun makes distinction between Taiwanese, Chinese cultures

  139
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/12 13:39
Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun.

Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) said the "Theory of the Undetermined Status of Taiwan" is a thing of the past that no longer holds importance during a radio interview on Tuesday (May 10).

At the beginning of the Pop Radio interview, You said, “The two sides of the (Taiwan) Strait belong to two different countries, it is a solid fact.” Though Taiwanese and Chinese political leaders including James Soong (宋楚瑜), Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and Xi Jinping (習近平) all cited the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Declaration in discussing Taiwan’s sovereignty, the two documents merely stated the participating parties’ intents, according to You.

“The treaty that marks the end of the war is the Treaty of San Francisco. Anyone who knows the law knows that when a country’s sovereignty and territory are to be transferred, it needs to use international treaties as a basis. This is the most simple and superficial (rule). No one transfers based on declarations.”

He added that there is no need to emphasize the Theory of the Undetermined Status of Taiwan now, saying, “It is used by historians to discuss how things were in the past, 70 years ago.” Having seen three transitions of power since 1992, Taiwan is a sovereign country, according to You.

When asked what Taiwan must do to build its culture, You said that according to the broad definition of “culture,” which refers to “the total accumulation of human life experience,” freedom, democracy, and human rights are all part of Taiwan’s culture. While this part of Taiwan's culture has done very well and garnered international acclaim, “Taiwan must not become complacent; there is still room for improvement until (we are) fully mature.”

You said that while much of past Taiwanese culture comes from China, it should be viewed critically rather than accepted without question, especially considering how progressive society has become. He used Confucianism as an example, illustrating that it does not fit Taiwan’s democratic culture as its political philosophy promotes monarchism.

“Taiwanese culture is no longer equal to Chinese culture,” You concluded, citing Taiwan’s diverse cultural makeup.
You Si-kun
soveriengty
democracy
freedom
China
Cairo Declaration
Potsdam Declaration
Treaty of San Francisco
culture
Confucianism
monarchism

RELATED ARTICLES

US cruiser steams through Taiwan Strait, China protests
US cruiser steams through Taiwan Strait, China protests
2022/05/11 08:54
Taiwan officer on Dongsha Island tests positive for COVID
Taiwan officer on Dongsha Island tests positive for COVID
2022/05/10 13:48
US officials advise Taiwan to adhere to asymmetric strategy to deter Chinese attack
US officials advise Taiwan to adhere to asymmetric strategy to deter Chinese attack
2022/05/09 18:26
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
2022/05/09 11:00
Military analysts recommend Taiwan bolster eastern defenses
Military analysts recommend Taiwan bolster eastern defenses
2022/05/08 18:01

Updated : 2022-05-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC