All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 5 3 2 0 6 16 16 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 20 17 Boston 5 2 3 0 4 13 19 Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 17 20 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 5 3 2 0 6 19 13 Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 23 19 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 19 23 Washington 5 2 2 1 5 16 16 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 4 4 0 0 8 21 9 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 17 15 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 7 7 Minnesota 5 2 3 0 4 15 17 Nashville 4 0 3 1 1 9 21 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 5 3 2 0 6 15 21 Edmonton 5 2 2 1 5 21 15 Calgary 4 2 2 0 4 7 7 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT (Playoffs, Game 5)

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Florida 5, Washington 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 5)

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, TBA (Playoffs, Game 6)

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Saturday's Games

Boston at Carolina, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))