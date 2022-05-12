All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|16
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|20
|17
|Boston
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|17
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|13
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|23
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|19
|23
|Washington
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|9
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|17
|15
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|17
|Nashville
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|21
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|21
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|21
|15
|Calgary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Playoffs, Game 5)
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Playoffs, Game 5)
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT (Playoffs, Game 5)
N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)
Florida 5, Washington 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)
Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 5)
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Florida at Washington, TBA (Playoffs, Game 6)
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)
Boston at Carolina, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))
Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))
St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))
Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))