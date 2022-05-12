Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 11:31
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 5 3 2 0 6 16 16
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 20 17
Boston 5 2 3 0 4 13 19
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 17 20
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 3 2 0 6 19 13
Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 23 19
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 19 23
Washington 5 2 2 1 5 16 16
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 4 4 0 0 8 21 9
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 17 15
Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 7 7
Minnesota 5 2 3 0 4 15 17
Nashville 4 0 3 1 1 9 21
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 5 3 2 0 6 15 21
Edmonton 5 2 2 1 5 21 15
Calgary 4 2 2 0 4 7 7
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT (Playoffs, Game 5)

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Florida 5, Washington 3 (Playoffs, Game 5)

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 5)

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Friday's Games

Florida at Washington, TBA (Playoffs, Game 6)

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 6)

Saturday's Games

Boston at Carolina, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA (Playoffs, Game 7 (if necessary))

Updated : 2022-05-12 13:08 GMT+08:00

