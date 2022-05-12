Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings

By DAVE CAMPBELL , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/12 10:36
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena, left, hits a sacrifice fly to right field scoring a run as Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez and home plate umpire Chri...
Members of the ground crew quickly pull out the tarp as the game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros is delayed because of thunderstorms an...
Larry Divito, head grounds keeper for the Minnesota Twins, looks over the field during a rain delay that interrupted their game against the Houston As...
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer during the third ...
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single to right field driving in two runs as Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez looks during the third inning...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, right, talks with pitcher Chris Archer after Archer walked Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker and loaded the basses dur...
Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Minneap...

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena, left, hits a sacrifice fly to right field scoring a run as Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez and home plate umpire Chri...

Members of the ground crew quickly pull out the tarp as the game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros is delayed because of thunderstorms an...

Larry Divito, head grounds keeper for the Minnesota Twins, looks over the field during a rain delay that interrupted their game against the Houston As...

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer during the third ...

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single to right field driving in two runs as Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez looks during the third inning...

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, right, talks with pitcher Chris Archer after Archer walked Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker and loaded the basses dur...

Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Minneap...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña's three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run.

The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes. Both clubs will be allowed to roster an extra 27th player for the second game.

José Urquidy won't get to keep working on what he started, but he gave the Astros a boost with three solid innings on the mound. The right-hander gave up a double to Max Kepler and an RBI single to Jorge Polanco to fall behind in the first inning, but the Astros came roaring back against Twins starter Chris Archer with two runs in the second and three in the third.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-12 12:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections