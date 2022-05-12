Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pharmacy chains MedFirst and Your Chance began selling the Gmate COVID-19 saliva rapid test kits Thursday (May 12).

MedFirst announced on Facebook Wednesday (May 11) that all of its locations across Taiwan would be selling 100 saliva rapid tests, priced at NT$175 (US$5.88) each. Each customer will be limited to two kits.

Meanwhile, though Your Chance said in a Facebook post that it would also sell the test kits, it told Taiwan News that customers will have to check with individual locations directly to confirm whether they have any in stock. The test kits will also be sold for NT$175 each at Your Chance pharmacies.

According to an instruction manual published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Gmate saliva rapid test kit is manufactured by Philosys Co., a South Korean company, and designed for home use. UDN cited the FDA as saying the test has an accuracy rate of 95.3% for positive results and 99.6% for negative ones.