Razer Merchant Services The First Online Acquirer In Malaysia To Enable Acceptance Of Discover Global Network At e-Commerce Merchants

Razer Merchant Services (RMS) enables Discover® Global Network acceptance for 2000 e-commerce businesses in Malaysia by 2023.

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - Razer Merchant Services ("RMS"), the B2B arm of Razer Fintech, has partnered with Discover® Global Network, the global payment brand of Discover Financial Services, as the first acquirer to enable Discover Global Network card acceptance at online merchants in Malaysia. By 2023, RMS aims to enable 2000 e-commerce merchants in Malaysia to accept by Diners Club International®, Discover® and affiliate network cards for online transactions.By enabling the card scheme, local merchants would access a significant global customer segment with a diversified payment acceptance as the e-commerce industry continues to experience increased growth. GlobalData's E-Commerce Analytics reports that e-commerce payments in Malaysia is estimated to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 18.3% from RM 28.5 billion ($7.1bn) in 2021 to RM 55.7 billion ($13.8bn) in 2025.This collaboration offers a strategic advantage for RMS merchants to tap into the billion-dollar market with Discover Global Network and reach more than 280 million cardholders worldwide."This partnership cements RMS' continued leadership in enabling a plethora of comprehensive payment channels for our online merchants, thus, providing diverse payment options for their customers. RMS merchants can further expand their business reach by casting a wider net in the regional and global market as we look to replicate our offerings with Diners Club International and Discover across Southeast Asia," said Lee Li Meng, CEO of Razer Fintech."This partnership between Razer Merchant Services and Discover is pivotal in expanding the Malaysian e-commerce market to our global partners," said Jonathon Gould, regional managing director, global acceptance, Asia Pacific at Discover. "We are committed to continuously providing great benefits and convenience to our cardholders around the world by offering options to make online payments more seamless across borders."Cost-reduction methods through a single seamless integration through RMS will benefit e-commerce merchants while providing a variety of payment methods to drive e-commerce sales locally and globally. Cardholders on Discover Global Network can seamlessly pay RMS merchant by selecting the "Diners Club International or Discover" option as the preferred payment channel, filling up the details and completing the payment, reducing yet another barrier for global e-commerce operations.

About Razer Fintech

Razer Fintech is the financial technology arm of Razer Inc. Established in April 2018, Razer Fintech has grown to become one of the largest O2O (offline to online) digital payment networks in emerging markets and has processed over billions of dollars in total payment value. Razer Fintech recorded a Total Payment Volume (TPV) of US$7 billion for FY 2021, representing an increase of 63.5% year-on-year with its B2B arm, Razer Merchant Services ("RMS"), a major contributor to the figure.



RMS, a leading B2B (business-to-business) solution encompasses:



* RMS Online: Card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods, powering online payments for global and regional blue-chip merchants in SEA.



* RMS Offline: SEA's largest offline payment network of over 1 million physical acceptance points across SEA. RMS Offline also extends point-of-sale services (such as bill payments and telco reloads), cash-over-counter services including fulfilment of e-commerce purchases, distribution of third-party point-of-sale activation (POSA) cards, and merchant acquiring services for third-party e-wallets.



For more information, please visit our website at merchant.razer.com.



Merchants interested in online payment services, may email us at sales-sa@razer.com.



Merchants interested in offline reloads, may email us at bd-offline-my@razer.com.



#RazerFintech #RazerMerchantServices