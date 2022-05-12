Aquaholic Gifts Offers Premium Corporate Gifts For All Occasions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 May 2022 - As a veteran corporate gift supplier in Singapore, Aquaholic Gifts aims to constantly supply businesses with cost-effective and premium corporate gifts that can promote the company's brand to their audience in an effective way.



Aquaholic Gifts goes above and beyond for any company's gifting needs with excellent craftsmanship, high design quality, efficient services, and prompt delivery. To reiterate this, the company founder has also established connections to both local and overseas suppliers, allowing them access to one-of-a-kind designs and products that will suit a company's branding.



Whether the company is a startup company, a developing business, or a large corporation, Aquaholic Gifts offers trending yet affordable gift ideas that will help boost any well-planned marketing campaign. Moreover, the online catalogue has a wide range of products, ranging from Bluetooth speakers, custom jackets to reusable masks, thus opening doors to multiple possibilities for customers, employees and clients. Their products also include unique items such as various bags, drinkware and lifestyle items which can be customised to suit specific recipients. As such, Aquaholic Gifts has been engaged by shopping malls for their quarterly Gifts With Purchase campaigns to attract foot traffic into their malls.



Aquaholic Gifts believes that some thought should be put in when it comes to corporate gifting, depending on what the recipient needs. For instance, when the pandemic hit its peak, Aquaholic Gifts had specially designed their catalogue to include items that can promote good physical health or well-being of recipients, such as personal training subscriptions or healthy cooking classes. Moreover, in response to the default working from home, Aquaholic Gifts offers prompt delivery services to make coordinating gifts easier. Although many businesses are now back in the office, this service is convenient for those too far away to pick up the goods themselves.



With Aquaholic Gifts, corporate gifting to clients, customers and employees can be made more manageable. In addition to their wide range, the company's promotional corporate gifts in Singapore are also carefully categorised so that you can find what you need in their online store instantly.



As part of their aim to be the leading purchase campaign supplier in Singapore, Aquaholic Gifts will also recommend custom gift ideas based on business size, available budget, and special occasions. For more details, visit https://www.aquaholic.com.sg to learn more.



#AquaholicGifts





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.