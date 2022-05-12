Alexa
Vardy scores twice in Leicester's 3-0 win over Norwich

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 05:19
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored twice to help Leicester beat last-place Norwich 3-0 on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Leicester snapped a seven-game winless run in all competitions and moved into 10th place.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 54th minute and struck again eight minutes later, assisted both times by Harvey Barnes. The former England striker has 12 league goals despite missing time to hamstring and knee injuries.

James Maddison made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left at King Power Stadium.

Vardy's first goal hit Grant Hanley and looped in over goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The veteran striker then shot the ball high into the left corner of the net after a nifty through ball from Barnes.

Teemu Pukki hit the post for Norwich in first-half stoppage time after dribbling around defender Daniel Amartey.

Norwich has been outscored 12-0 in its past four games — all losses — and has dropped five straight.

Updated : 2022-05-12 07:39 GMT+08:00

