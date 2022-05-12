Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

10-man Leeds loses 3-0 to Chelsea, stays in EPL bottom three

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 04:37
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea ...
Leeds United's Raphinha retracts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea at El...
Chelsea's Mason Mount, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds...
Leeds United's Lewis Bate, right, challenges Chelsea's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea at ...

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea ...

Leeds United's Raphinha retracts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea at El...

Chelsea's Mason Mount, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds...

Leeds United's Lewis Bate, right, challenges Chelsea's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Chelsea at ...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Hampered by another first-half red card, Leeds lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to remain rooted in the Premier League's relegation zone heading into the final week of the season.

Already trailing from Mason Mount's fourth-minute goal, Leeds was reduced to 10 men in the 24th when winger Dan James received a straight red card for a wild lunge on Mateo Kovacic.

The reckless challenge had echoes of the one produced by teammate Luke Ayling against Arsenal on Sunday that also saw the defender get set off.

Leeds' American coach, Jesse Marsch, couldn't hide his frustration on the sidelines and Chelsea made his team pay, with Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku adding second-half goals at Elland Road.

Leeds is in third-to-last place, behind Burnley on goal difference having played one game more. Leeds has two games remaining — against Brighton and Brentford — in its bid to avoid a return to the Championship.

Another worry for Marsch was the sight of both of his wingers, Jack Harrison and Raphinha, going off with injuries.

Meanwhile, Kovacic tried but was unable to play on after being hurt by James' foul and came off six minutes later after the red card. The midfielder looks to be a doubt for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea consolidated third place, moving four points clear of fourth-place Arsenal, which plays Tottenham — the fifth-place team — on Thursday. Tottenham is eight points behind Chelsea, which is close to securing a Champions League qualification place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-12 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel, restrained
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel, restrained
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections