Callaway, Alcon rise; Wendy's, Fiverr International fall

By Associated Press
2022/05/12 04:14
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alcon AG, up $4.54 to $69.83.

The maker of eye care products reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $4.58 to $35.65.

The discount supermarket chain raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $6.11 to $47.42.

The energy drink maker's first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Callaway Golf Co., up $1.84 to $19.80.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Wendy’s Co., down $2.03 to $16.07.

The hamburger chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Fiverr International Ltd., down $10.48 to $30.39.

The online marketplace for freelance services cut its revenue forecast for the year.

H&R Block Inc., up $4.64 to $28.41.

The tax preparer beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Yeti Holdings Inc., down 15 cents to $43.82.

The maker of coolers and thermoses held up better than the broader market after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

