All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|21
|8
|.724
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|13-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|9-7
|9-6
|Toronto
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|10-6
|7-8
|Baltimore
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|3½
|7-3
|W-3
|9-7
|4-10
|Boston
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-9
|7-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-5
|7-7
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|1
|8-2
|W-1
|8-7
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-5
|8-10
|Kansas City
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|6-9
|3-9
|Detroit
|9
|21
|.300
|9
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|5-11
|4-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-6
|9-5
|Houston
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|9-4
|10-7
|Seattle
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|9-6
|5-11
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-9
|7-7
|Oakland
|12
|19
|.387
|8½
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|4-10
|8-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-5
|12-5
|Atlanta
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|8-9
|6-8
|Miami
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|3½
|1-9
|L-3
|6-7
|7-10
|Philadelphia
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|9-9
|4-8
|Washington
|10
|21
|.323
|11
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|3-12
|7-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-4
|10-7
|St. Louis
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|7-6
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|6-8
|6-9
|Chicago
|10
|19
|.345
|9
|6
|2-8
|L-1
|4-11
|6-8
|Cincinnati
|6
|24
|.200
|13½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-9
|2-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|10-2
|10-6
|San Diego
|20
|11
|.645
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|10-5
|San Francisco
|18
|12
|.600
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|10-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|9-8
|8-6
|Colorado
|16
|14
|.533
|5
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|11-5
|5-9
Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game
Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 2
Arizona 9, Miami 3
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.