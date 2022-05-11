American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|8
|.724
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Toronto
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Baltimore
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
|Boston
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|Detroit
|9
|21
|.300
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Houston
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|Seattle
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Oakland
|12
|19
|.387
|8½
Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game
Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.