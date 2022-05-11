Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 8 .724 _
Tampa Bay 18 13 .581 4
Toronto 17 14 .548 5
Baltimore 13 17 .433
Boston 11 19 .367 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _
Chicago 15 14 .517
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 9 18 .333
Detroit 9 21 .300 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 11 .656 _
Houston 19 11 .633 1
Seattle 14 17 .452
Texas 12 16 .429 7
Oakland 12 19 .387

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-12 00:01 GMT+08:00

