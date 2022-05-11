Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona defender Araújo leaves hospital after concussion

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 20:22
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo at th...
Barcelona players react as their teammate Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC ...
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo at th...

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo at th...

Barcelona players react as their teammate Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC ...

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is carried by an ambulance after an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo at th...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been discharged after a night in the hospital following a head injury sustained in a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo, the club said Wednesday.

Barcelona said tests conducted on the player following his concussion on Tuesday came back with satisfactory results and doctors allowed him to return home.

The Uruguay defender was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing at the Camp Nou. He and teammate Gavi Páez clashed heads while going for a ball in the 61st minute of Barcelona's 3-1 victory.

The 23-year-old Araújo seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.

Barcelona and Celta players immediately called for medical assistance and turned him on his side. Araújo appeared to be unconscious for a few moments as doctors rushed in. He was treated for nearly eight minutes as doctors immobilized the defender before putting him in the ambulance.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said after the match that Araújo would stay at the hospital as a precaution.

“Thankfully, it was only a scare,” Xavi said.

Gavi also needed medical assistance but was able to continue playing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-11 21:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths