Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;14;86%;77%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;34;29;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;WNW;24;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Breezy in the a.m.;26;14;WNW;21;45%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and breezy;20;15;Sunny and warmer;27;18;SE;14;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;20;61%;9%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny;12;5;SE;10;52%;85%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Afternoon showers;24;15;W;13;56%;84%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;19;7;Sunshine and nice;22;5;NNW;13;42%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;E;8;67%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;25;14;Sunny and delightful;26;15;WNW;9;36%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;SW;10;71%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;34;19;Hazy sunshine;35;20;WNW;13;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;S;10;70%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A morning shower;24;20;A thunderstorm;26;20;W;18;75%;84%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;11;75%;85%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;14;Partly sunny;22;15;NNE;11;65%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;21;12;Cool with some sun;18;10;WNW;17;37%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;25;13;Partly sunny;28;15;S;8;46%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy, warm;27;14;Showers around;20;11;WSW;19;49%;61%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;11;Cloudy with a shower;20;10;ESE;9;76%;66%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;27;16;Mostly cloudy;29;16;SE;7;43%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;30;16;WNW;15;48%;95%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, warm;23;10;Partly sunny;19;8;WSW;12;56%;6%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;23;10;Sunny and delightful;27;11;SW;12;49%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;26;15;A t-storm around;29;16;W;11;44%;93%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast;19;9;Partly sunny;18;13;ENE;11;71%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;32;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;9;44%;54%;10

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;24;17;Cloudy;22;15;NNW;21;76%;71%;2

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;30;19;Lots of sun, nice;29;20;NE;19;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Decreasing clouds;18;13;NNW;12;69%;11%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;29;18;A shower in the a.m.;30;19;SE;5;60%;69%;13

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;37;29;Mostly cloudy;34;29;SW;15;67%;29%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;26;17;SSE;16;58%;8%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;WSW;22;75%;83%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;16;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;8;W;22;58%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;22;Sunny;27;21;WNW;17;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Very warm;33;22;Very warm;34;22;SSE;19;46%;3%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;Showers around;31;23;SSE;16;70%;64%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Hot with hazy sun;43;29;SE;11;31%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Breezy and warmer;30;13;Very windy, cooler;22;6;NW;43;19%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;31;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;ESE;10;83%;100%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;6;67%;66%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;15;5;An afternoon shower;15;8;WSW;22;67%;49%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;23;15;Warmer;27;15;NNE;12;37%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;22;18;Periods of sun;21;17;NE;17;71%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid with t-storms;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;8;78%;91%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;6;51%;8%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;NNE;13;60%;26%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with a shower;12;7;A couple of showers;11;6;W;21;81%;87%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower and t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;11;69%;98%;7

Hong Kong, China;Humid, a.m. showers;28;24;Afternoon showers;29;25;SSW;21;84%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;ENE;25;55%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;32;26;Mostly cloudy;36;28;WNW;17;55%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and hot;40;26;Hazy and very hot;41;26;NE;15;20%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunny, nice and warm;24;10;ENE;10;50%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;12;67%;53%;2

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot, turning breezy;40;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;NNW;16;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;22;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNW;10;47%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;27;16;Sunny;27;15;NE;9;22%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and breezy;35;28;Very warm;37;28;WSW;21;49%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;27;18;Humid with a t-storm;27;18;S;8;69%;88%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with clearing;42;28;Hazy and very warm;42;29;NNE;18;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;W;20;32%;72%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;31;25;Windy with a shower;30;24;ENE;28;59%;91%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;Low clouds;32;23;WNW;8;68%;66%;2

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;31;28;A shower and t-storm;32;28;ENE;13;77%;93%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NNW;7;73%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Sunny;15;-1;SE;12;39%;10%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;9;82%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;20;15;Partial sunshine;20;15;SSE;12;76%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;15;Clouds and sun, warm;29;14;N;10;46%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;16;8;Periods of sun;18;10;WSW;17;55%;6%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Sunny and warmer;26;16;ENE;11;31%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;SW;12;71%;12%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, warm;30;16;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;ESE;8;34%;3%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;W;28;70%;78%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;32;25;A t-storm around;31;24;NE;7;75%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;Sunny intervals, hot;38;28;ESE;11;41%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;18;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;13;N;6;78%;94%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;11;Nice with sunshine;27;10;N;11;28%;3%;14

Miami, United States;A t-shower in spots;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;ENE;12;63%;76%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Thunderstorms;23;8;WNW;24;67%;95%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Episodes of sunshine;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;20;68%;65%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;ENE;11;53%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;High clouds and warm;30;17;E;3;33%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;18;9;A little a.m. rain;20;11;NNW;17;65%;60%;5

Mumbai, India;Clearing;32;29;Partly sunny;33;30;W;18;69%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;11;54%;34%;8

New York, United States;Breezy;22;14;Clouds breaking;22;14;E;12;62%;33%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;12;Inc. clouds;28;13;W;7;34%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;18;5;Decreasing clouds;22;6;WSW;18;30%;11%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;26;18;Periods of rain;22;18;E;12;74%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;13;6;A couple of showers;15;4;WSW;18;41%;87%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;27;11;Very warm;30;14;ESE;11;33%;1%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Some brightening;30;24;N;10;74%;70%;3

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;W;11;78%;93%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;E;12;82%;86%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;9;53%;6%;5

Perth, Australia;Cloudy;22;15;Cooler with rain;15;9;S;11;89%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;5;71%;75%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;NNE;19;80%;96%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;21;Cloudy;32;22;E;9;55%;44%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, warm;27;19;A morning t-storm;24;14;SSE;19;41%;59%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;20;9;A couple of showers;25;12;WNW;7;53%;89%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;11;Rain at times;20;12;SW;12;69%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Thickening clouds;27;16;Sun and clouds, warm;27;15;ESE;9;53%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SE;12;71%;88%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cooler;5;2;A morning shower;5;1;NNE;20;66%;47%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower;19;11;A passing shower;17;9;WSW;21;64%;83%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;25;21;SW;11;72%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;NNE;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Nice with sunshine;26;11;WSW;13;58%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning rain;16;7;Clouds and sunshine;14;8;SSE;16;70%;86%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;16;10;Clouds and sun;16;9;WNW;23;57%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;28;18;A couple of t-storms;26;18;NE;10;81%;100%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;E;23;76%;90%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;26;18;Sun, some clouds;26;18;NNW;10;76%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;ENE;15;17%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;21;8;High clouds;17;6;SSW;4;64%;53%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;30;23;An afternoon shower;28;23;NNE;6;86%;72%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with some sun;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;28;12;NNW;9;46%;4%;8

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;15;8;Colder with rain;10;5;SSW;14;82%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;11;Clouds breaking;28;13;NW;14;43%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;23;18;Cloudy;22;17;NNE;18;77%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SE;7;71%;65%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;SSW;9;47%;2%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Overcast, a shower;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;E;26;66%;75%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;17;9;A couple of showers;17;8;W;22;54%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;18;17;Cloudy with showers;20;18;N;12;84%;98%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, a.m. t-storms;28;22;A shower and t-storm;30;22;S;3;74%;98%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;14;8;A couple of showers;13;8;W;24;77%;92%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly cloudy;29;17;E;10;39%;4%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Breezy with some sun;19;8;NNW;23;47%;7%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Breezy with sunshine;26;14;WNW;23;16%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;26;19;Lots of sun, nice;24;20;N;13;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;27;13;A t-storm around;27;14;E;8;51%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;24;17;A shower;25;18;SE;9;71%;99%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;High clouds;19;12;ENE;17;52%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A brief shower;20;15;Partly sunny, cool;21;14;ENE;10;68%;26%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;10;54%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;5;-7;Chilly with some sun;6;-5;NNW;18;39%;5%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Cooler with rain;10;6;WSW;10;73%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm around;27;13;A shower and t-storm;28;16;WNW;14;45%;96%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;32;24;A shower and t-storm;33;24;SSW;3;69%;94%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;Periods of rain;18;8;W;20;74%;97%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;26;18;A shower and t-storm;24;11;NNW;28;49%;88%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;12;7;Milder with sunshine;16;9;ENE;10;73%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A shower and t-storm;34;26;SSW;9;72%;97%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;20;7;Cooler;15;6;NNW;10;55%;85%;10

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-11 21:54 GMT+08:00

