Freeway accident in central Taiwan causes four injuries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A three-car accident on the National Highway 1 in central Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (May 11) caused four injuries, including one man whose legs suffered severe fractures after being hit while he was getting ready to place a warning triangle behind the accident scene.

Miaoli County Fire Bureau received a report from a person at 1:18 p.m. that a traffic collision involving a white sedan, a gray sedan, and a truck had happened on the inner lane at the 126.4-kilometer mark of the northbound National Highway 1, CNA reported.

When emergency medical services (EMS) workers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying under the central guardrail with severely fractured legs and a woman trapped inside the gray sedan. A rescue truck was then called to the scene to get the woman extracted from the vehicle.

According to the initial police investigation, a white BMW car was suspected to have a tire blowout, which caused a gray vehicle to crash into it from behind and come to a stop in the inner lane. As the man in the white vehicle got out and proceeded to place a warning triangle behind the scene, a truck came and rammed into the gray car, pushing it forward, according to the investigation. The man was sandwiched between the two sedans and both his legs broke, while the other three suffered mostly minor injuries.

Police said the drivers of all three vehicles had not consumed alcohol before the collision.



(CNA photo)