Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €5,415,410 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Anett Kontaveit (5), Estonia, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-3.