Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan warns to brace for heavy rain from Friday to Monday

Meteorologist calls on the public to watch out for severe weather

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/11 18:54
Taiwan warns to brace for heavy rain from Friday to Monday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist on Wednesday (May 11) warned of heavy rainfall across Taiwan from Friday to Monday (May 13-16) that has the potential to be disastrous.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that Taiwan’s weather is likely to remain unstable Thursday (May 12), similar to that of Wednesday, as the first stationary front of the plum rain season approaches, CNA reported.

According to Wu, the plum rain front will linger from Friday to Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms across the country.

The meteorologist called on the public to watch out for severe weather caused by microscale and mesoscale convection systems, including lightning strikes, strong winds, sudden downpours, and accumulated rainfall that could cause calamity.

Temperatures across the country will drop by the day, and low temperatures in northern Taiwan are likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius on Monday morning and night as well as Tuesday morning (May 17), Wu said.

He added that the stationary front will gradually move into the Bashi Strait on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 18) and the weather will turn favorable. However, he said the good weather is likely to be short-lived as the front is expected to move northward on Thursday and Friday (May 19-20).
severe weather
heavy rainfall
plum rain
plum rain front
stationary front

RELATED ARTICLES

Plum rain front to bring rains across Taiwan from Friday
Plum rain front to bring rains across Taiwan from Friday
2022/05/09 16:37
Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
2022/04/29 11:34
Taipei records highest rainfall in Feb. in 11 years
Taipei records highest rainfall in Feb. in 11 years
2022/02/22 17:50
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
2021/06/06 14:57
Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
2021/06/02 19:13

Updated : 2022-05-11 19:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths