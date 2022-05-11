Matcha Market Comprehensive Study over Players – AIYA America, The AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea Co.

Global Matcha Market Report Research:

Top Key Players of Matcha Industry:

AIYA America Inc.

The AOI Tea Company

Ippodo Tea Co., Ltd.

DoMatcha Ltd.

Encha Group Limited

Midori Spring Ltd.

Vivid Vitality Ltd.

Sasaski Green Tea Co. Ltd.

Japan GreenTea co. Ltd.

Key Segment Covered in the Matcha Market Report:

Global matcha market segmentation:

Segmentation by grade:

Culinary

Classic

Ceremonial

Segmentation by application:

Personal care

Regular tea

Matcha beverages

Food

Matcha Ice-Cream

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Online store

Key Geographical Regions For Matcha Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

