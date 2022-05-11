New York state passes resolution backing Taiwan in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York State Legislature on Tuesday (May 10) passed a resolution backing Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and emphasizing its status as an important partner of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific.

The pro-Taiwan resolution, which was introduced by Senator Luis Sepulveda and Assemblyman Phil Ramos, mentions that the U.S. and Taiwan share the values of freedom and democracy and that bilateral relations have deepened based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. It also stresses peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The resolution says the U.S. has assisted and will continue to support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and Interpol, CNA reported.

As Taiwan is the 17th largest export market of New York State, the resolution encourages the two nations to negotiate and finalize an avoidance of double taxation agreement and a bilateral trade agreement.

The resolution also calls on the U.S. government to include Taiwan in the Customs and Border Protection Preclearance and urges New York State and Taiwan to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of driver's licenses.

Additionally, the resolution supports more exchanges in Mandarin teaching, disaster prevention and rescue, humanitarian assistance, and utilization and protection of marine resources.