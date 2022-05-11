Alexa
Taiwan boosts production of herbal drug for COVID amid case surge

NRICM101, said to work well in preventing severe symptoms, now in great demand

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/11 15:03
Taiwan-developed herbal drug for COVID-19, NRICM101. 

Taiwan-developed herbal drug for COVID-19, NRICM101.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The production of a homegrown herbal medicine for COVID-19 has been ramped up amid surging demand, Taiwan health authorities said on Wednesday (May 11).

The nation currently has a stockpile of 37,100 courses of NRICM101 (清冠一號) left, which will last until June 10. As most cases in the recent outbreak have been found to be mild, the 10-day regimen can be shortened to five days, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The eight local pharmaceuticals approved to manufacture the medication have been asked to boost production, the ministry said, seeking to assure the public of the drug’s supplies.

The NRICM101, which has been touted as effective in reducing the likelihood of developing severe symptoms, is said to work for all age groups. Still, medical experts cautioned that the medicine must be prescribed and warned against purchasing herbal drugs which claim to have similar effects from dubious sources.

Ingredients for the NRICM101. (CNA photo)
