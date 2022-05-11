Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 57,188 local COVID cases on Wednesday (May 11), a 12% increase from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 28 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 505,455. Chen announced 8 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 951.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 27,776 males, 29,373 females, and 39 cases under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 19,620, followed by 9,751 in Taoyuan City, 8,265 in Taipei City, 3,356 in Taichung City, 3,153 in Kaohsiung City, 2,073 in Tainan City, 1,825 in Keelung City, 1,444 in Hsinchu County, 1,222 in Pingtung County, 1,018 Hualien County, 996 in Hsinchu City, 979 in Yilan County, 934 in Changhua County, 650 in Miaoli County, 476 in Yunlin County, 358 in Nantou County, 357 in Taitung County, 313 in Chiayi County, 205 in Chiayi City, 117 in Penghu County, 59 in Kinmen County, and 17 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The eight COVID deaths announced on Wednesday include two men and six women ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Six had a history of chronic disease, and five were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 30 to May 9 and dates of death from May 2 to May 8.