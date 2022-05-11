Alexa
Purity matters as Taiwan toughens rules on honey

Products containing less than 60% honey can only be called ‘honey-flavored’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/11 14:01
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 100% honey can be labeled as “honey” starting July 2023 as Taiwan tightens regulations on such products to protect consumer rights.

The Taiwanese market is flooded with a wide array of honey products and controversies about their purity have arisen. As such, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday (May 11) published a guideline on how relevant merchandise should be named.

Adulterated honey that contains at least 60% honey, with the rest composed of syrup or sugar, should be labeled as “sweetened honey.” Items that contain honey and other ingredients but no syrup or sugar should be called “mixed honey” or indicated with purity information.

For products comprised of less than 60% honey, they should be referred to as “honey-flavored” and only additive-free honey can be named “100% honey” or “pure honey.” The purity, type, and origin of honey products should also be provided, according to the FDA.

Individuals found to have poorly labeled such products will be fined between NT$30,000 (US$1,010) and NT$4 million, pursuant to Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
