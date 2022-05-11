Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei MRT tune announces 'Black Person Toothpaste' changed to 'Haolai'

Jingle heard on Taipei Metro singing 'Black Person Toothpaste of the past is now Haolai'

  171
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/11 13:58
Darlie ad seen in Taipei MRT station on Tuesday (May 10). (Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

Darlie ad seen in Taipei MRT station on Tuesday (May 10). (Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei MRT passengers on Tuesday (May 10) were surprised to hear a tune officially announcing the name change of Darlie Toothpaste.

Passengers waiting at stations on the Bannan Line (Blue Line) and the Songshan–Xindian (Green Line) heard the new jingle for Darlie Toothpaste as trains neared the platform. This was unusual, as most lines, with the exception of the Wenhu Line (Brown Line), usually play various songs, all without lyrics.

However, on Tuesday, instead of the standard melody, passengers on the Blue and Green lines heard a song featuring lyrics sung by Wei Li-an (韋禮安), who goes by the stage name WeiBird. The key refrain from the song is "The Black Person Toothpaste of the past is now Haolai, fresh and confident. Call me Haolai."

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) explained that the song was a creative advertisement proposed by Haolai Toothpaste, and it described the ad as "unprecedented." The company expressed its hope that WeiBird's song will bring a "fresh and beautiful" atmosphere to the Taipei MRT.

The TRTC stated that the song was played throughout Tuesday on the Blue and Green Lines. In addition, an exclusive music channel has been set up at Exit 6 of the Ximen Station, where WeiBird's singing will "put everyone in a happy mood" until June 1.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Hawley & Hazel, which has had operations in Taiwan since 1949, announced that it will be changing the Chinese name of its flagship toothpaste brand Darlie from "Black Person Toothpaste" (黑人牙膏) to "Haolai" (好來), the company's Chinese name in March 2022. The company stated it was aligning the toothpaste name with its corporate name to "reflect the company's purpose and values" and to echo the company's slogan that "Good Things Come with a Smile."
Darlie
Darlie toothpaste
Taipei MRT
Taipei Metro
WeiBird

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
2022/05/09 16:07
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
2022/03/14 18:30
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District
2022/02/09 20:49
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
2022/01/24 17:10
Taipei MRT trains run at reduced speed after 6.0 quake
Taipei MRT trains run at reduced speed after 6.0 quake
2022/01/03 18:27

Updated : 2022-05-11 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Taiwan likely to end outdoor mask rule in July: CECC
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Video shows workers from Taiwan-owned Quanta flee from Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths