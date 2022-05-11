Synthetic Biology Market [HOW-TO GAIN] Plying for Significant Growth by 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 23%

Synthetic biology is a novel area of research that is the amalgamation of multiple disciplines such as molecular biology, biotechnology, biophysics and genetic engineering among others. There are chiefly two approaches used in synthetic biology namely, top down approach and bottom up approach. Top-down approach involves the re-design and fabrication of existing biological systems for producing synthetic products. Bottom-up approach involves designing and construction of de novo biological systems or devices that do not exist in nature. An impending need to understand the functioning of genetic elements, cells and biological processes has led to the emergence of synthetic biology. Synthetic biology products are used across many industries, including pharmaceutical & diagnostics, energy, bioplastics and environment.

World synthetic biology market was valued at $ 5,245.7 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. Assistance from government and private organizations, rising number of synthetic biology research entities and declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing are the major factors driving the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

On the contrary, bio-safety & bio-security issues, would hinder the market growth. The issues related to the misuse of synthetic biology or possibilities of accidental release of pathogens into free atmosphere would remain as a key challenge worldwide. However, rising demand for bio-fuels, growing awareness in emerging economies and rising R&D investments for synthetic drugs and vaccines would offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. In 2015, Europe was the leading geography in terms of revenue generation followed by North America. Further, Europe would continue to maintain its lead position through 2020 owing to constant support from European government and private organizations, establishment of small start-ups and investment by leading companies especially in the biofuel segment. Asia Pacific is projected as the fastest growing market owing to increasing number of research entities.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the world synthetic biology market.

Key companies profiled in the report are Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, DNA2.0, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Origene technologies, Scientific genomics Inc. Editas Medicine, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron, TeselaGen, Twist biosciences, Syntrox Inc., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world Synthetic Biology market is segmented as:

By Products

Synthetic DNA

Synthetic oligos

Synthetic genes

Software tools

Chassis organisms

Synthetic clones

Synthetic cells

By Technology

Nucleotide synthesis and sequencing

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Genetic engineering

By Application

Pharmaceuticals and diagnostics

Chemicals

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Others (Environment, agriculture & aquaculture)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

