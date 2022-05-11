Smart Syringes Market [GROWTH] Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2021 to 2030

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulates unsafe injection practices. Smart syringes are designed with features to protect the person being injected from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and resulting deadly infections. They cater to a wide range of applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Different types of smart syringes including auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purposes.

The world smart syringes market was evaluated at $4.8 billion in 2015, and is estimated to garner $7.6 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The world smart syringes market is driven by increasing count of needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as Hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growing adoption of safety syringes and technological advancements.

In addition, mandatory recommendation by WHO to switch to smart syringes ensuring safe injection practices is the major factor boosting the market growth. However, the high cost associated with smart syringes especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies and alternative drug delivery methods are likely to impede the market growth. The world smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

The world smart syringes market is segmented based on types, applications, end users and geography. The type segment is further categorized into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes and passive safety syringes. Active safety syringes accounts for the highest revenue in 2015, owing to established market position. Furthermore, auto disable (AD) syringes are especially used for vaccination purposes and are designed specifically for single use, embedded with an internal mechanism that blocks the barrel once used, thereby preventing its further usage.

The world smart syringes market by application is categorized into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Among these, the drug delivery segment generated the highest revenue in 2015. Several advantages associated with syringes such as better bioavailability of intravenous drugs, shorter onset time, accurate titration of the dosage, among others have boosted the market growth. Based on end user, the smart syringes market is categorized into hospitals, diabetic patients, family practices, and psychiatrics among others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market until 2020, on account of higher adoption of smart syringes, high awareness among the consumers about smart syringes and high healthcare expenditure across the region.

Competitive Intelligence on prominent manufacturers of smart syringes provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the smart syringes market. Becton, Dickinson & Company are the leading player that provides a wide range of smart syringes across all healthcare sectors worldwide. Few of the smart syringes provided by these company include BD Eclipse and BD SafetyGlide syringes (uses active system), BD AutoShield Duo Pen Needle (passive mechanism), and BD Soloshot IX Auto-Disable 0.5 mL syringe among others.

The key companies operating in the world smart syringes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic (Covidien), Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Smiths Group plc, Unilife Corporation, Revolutions Medical Corporation and Retractable Technologies, Inc., among others.

SMART SYRINGES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Type

Auto disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

Market By Application

Drug delivery

Vaccination

Blood specimen collection

Market By End User

Hospitals and HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

