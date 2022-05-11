Blanket Aerogel Market [TOP KEY PLAYER] Examines the Growth over 2030

Aerogel is the lightest mesoporous solid material present on Earth. It is derived by the replacement of liquid component of gel with a gas. It comprises an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum porosity of 50%. Aerogels are extremely porous and have low thermal conductivity that make them ideal insulation materials. In general, aerogels are available in several forms such as blankets, particles/powders, panels, and blocks among others. Among all, blankets are the most commonly used form of aerogels, owing to its ease of handling. Blankets are formed with the combination of silica aerogels and flexible fibers. In case of piping insulations, blankets are convenient for wrapping oil refinery pipes with suitable sheets.

The market for blanket aerogel have witnessed tremendous growth in the European region. Eco-friendly initiatives taken by the government and growing concerns about vehicle ambience are the significant factors driving the growth of the European blanket aerogels market. However, high cost of production has hampered the growth of the blanket aerogels market in Europe.

Based on the applications of the blanket aerogels, the European market is segmented into building insulation, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and others. In 2015, oil & gas application garnered the highest revenue of $26.4 million in the Europe blanket aerogel market and is expected to experience tremendous growth in near future. Building insulation application is projected to be one of the fastest growing application segments, registering a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period. Green initiatives by the government of various European countries boost the market growth by catalyzing the need for building and industrial insulators.

On the basis of geography, Europe blanket aerogel market is segmented into U.K., Germany, Russia, and others. In 2015, the Russian market occupied the highest share in terms of both value and volume. Oil & gas is the major application of aerogel blankets in Europe, with Russia being its leading producer. Therefore, the market for blanket aerogels is highest in Russia as compared to other European countries.

Competitive intelligence of prominent aerogel manufacturers provides key insights on the strategies implemented to gain a significant share in the Europe blanket aerogel market . The leading players in the market have adopted product launch, partnership, and expansion as their key business strategies to sustain the market competition. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Aspen Aerogel, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Svenska Aerogel AB, Acoustiblok UK Ltd., Active Space Technologies, and Airglass AB.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Blanket Aerogel Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Blanket Aerogel Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

EUROPE BLANKET AEROGEL MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The Europe blanket aerogel market is segmented into:

By Application

Building insulation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Electronics

Apparel

Other

U.K.

Germany

Russia

Others

