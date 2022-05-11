Neem Extract Market [HOW TO INCREASE] Growth Dynamics During 2021 – 2030

Neem extracts are derived from neem seed, leaves, and bark, and are used in a variety of products across the agriculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Neem possesses a number of medicinal properties because of which it is an ideal ingredient in several organic products. Growing awareness about the side effects related to extensive use of chemical-based personal care products such as soaps, shampoos and cosmetics which includes artificial components, and adoption of bio fertilizers are some of the factors that foster the growth of the neem extract market. The neem extract market is bifurcated on the basis of application and geography. In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the world neem extract market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Based on application, the agriculture segment holds the largest share, almost two-thirds of the overall market. Growing concerns about environmental degradation have led to increased demand for organic pesticides and fertilizers. Thus, to maintain the quality of soil and prevent harmful effects of synthetic pesticides, neem-based agriculture products are increasingly being used. The segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022. However, the personal care segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing demand of organic personal care products (cosmetics, oral hygiene and similar others).

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world neem extract market based on various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA. The mentioned regions are segmented based on prominent countries where the demand for neem extract is anticipated to boost in the coming years. Countries covered are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico under North America; U.K., Germany, France, and the rest of Europe under Europe; India, China, and Japan under APAC; and the Middle East and Africa under LAMEA.

Stringent regulations on the use of chemical-based agriculture products in Europe has resulted in increased demand of neem-related pesticides and fertilizers. The region is anticipated to reach $431.3 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Over the last few years, China has increased the plantation of neem trees, due to the benefits of neem-based products on humans and the environment, thus becoming the fastest growing country in APAC, with a CAGR of 17.7%.

KEY BENEFITS:

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world neem extract market has been provided in this report.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed impact analysis from 2015 to 2022.

Porter’s Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period from 2016 to 2022 highlights the financial competency of the market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the world neem extract market with respect to application and geography to enable stakeholders to take appropriate investment decisions.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the role of stakeholders involved in this process.

The neem extract market comprises companies majorly located in APAC, as the neem tree is found mainly in the Indian subcontinent. E.I.D Parry is an India based company and is one of the major market players who has adopted business strategies such as expansion and partnership to have a strong foothold in the market. In 2013, E.I.D Parry entered the Andhra Pradesh market through its bio product division, Parry Bio. With this expansion, the company aimed to target the farmers to enable them to produce a good yield of crops with the help of safe and sustainable agricultural inputs.

The key companies profiled include E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., and Gramin India Agri BusiNest.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Neem Extract Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Neem Extract Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

NEEM EXTRACT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of application and geography.

Market – By Application

Agriculture

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

APAC

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

KEY PLAYERS:

E.I.D Parry India Ltd.

Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd

Bros India Group

Agro Extracts Limited

Parker India Group

Fortune Biotech Ltd.

The Indian Neem Tree Company

Ozone Biotech

PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.

Gramin India AgriBusiNes

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

