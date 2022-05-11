Hydrogel Market [BENEFITS] Rise Remarkably During 2021 – 2030

Hydrogel is a water-insoluble polymer chain network that can retain high water content within its structure (about 90% water in the gel base). Hydrogels are used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary pads, adult incontinence pads, and soft contact lenses. In addition, they are increasingly used in wound care dressings for cleansing and debriding necrotic tissues in wounds. They are also used during the treatment of partial or thick wounds, necrotic wounds, burns, and autolytic debridement.

The world hydrogel market is estimated to garner $ 27.2 billion by 2022, registering a prominent CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of hydrogel products for various applications, associated benefits of hydrogel over conventional substitutes, growing product-focused R&D activities by market players, and rising demand for hydrogel-based products in the emerging countries.

Hydrogel products have been tested to show proven benefits such as improved water retention ability, controlled release, and preservation of stored components. These features have fostered their use as a preferred material for manufacturing hygiene products such as diapers, soft contact lenses, drug delivery patches, and wound care products. These products are widely used in, which would eventually drive the demand for hydrogel market during the forecast period. However, high production cost and potential environmental hazards associated with decomposition of synthetic hydrogels are the major restraining factors of the market.

The world hydrogel market has been segmented based on five categories namely, raw material type, composition, form, product, and end user. Based on the type of raw material used, the market is categorized into synthetic, natural, and hybrid hydrogels. Based on composition, the market is segmented into five segments namely, polyacrylate, polyacrylamide, silicone-modified hydrogels, agar-based, and others. Based on form in which hydrogel is used, the market is segmented into amorphous hydrogels and semi-crystalline hydrogels. The hydrogel market has been segmented into four product categories, which include semi-crystalline buttons, amorphous gels, impregnated gauze, films & matrices, and hydrogel sheets. Based on end users, the market is segmented into contact lenses, hygiene products, wound care, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and others.

Product-focused R&D is the key strategy adopted by market players to expand their hydrogel product portfolio. The customizable properties of hydrogel in products has stimulated extensive investments for development of new products. In line with this strategy, CooperVision, Inc. announced to launch Biofinity XR contact lens brandin 2015. Similarly, ConvaTec launched its product AQUACEL, a sterile dressing used to cover acute and chronic wound ulcers in 2015.

The key players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc., Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp, BSN Medical GmbH, HB Fuller Company, Altergon Italia, AMBU, and The Cooper Companies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations of the world hydrogel market.

The world hydrogel market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the raw material type, composition, form, product, and end users of hydrogels.

The market estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key developments for 2015-2022.

Recent developments, key manufacturers, market shares, and upcoming products have been listed in this report to analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

The scenario beyond 2022 until 2027 has been explained through contingent patterns based on moderate, rapid, and slow growth rates of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Hydrogel Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Hydrogel Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

HYDROGEL MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The world hydrogel market segmentation is illustrated as follows:

By Raw Material Type

Synthetic

Natural

Hybrid

By Composition

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide

Silicone-modified hydrogels

Agar

Others (polyethylene glycol (PEG), poly vinyl pyrrolidone (PVP), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), gelatin, and other polysaccharides)

By Form

Amorphous

Semicrystalline

By Product

Semicrystalline buttons

Amorphous Gels

Impregnated Gauze

Films & Matrices

Hydrogel Sheets

By End user

Contact Lenses

Hygiene Products

Wound Care

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering

Others (Agriculture, Forensics, and Research)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

