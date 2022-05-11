Lubricant Additives Market [RISING TODAY] to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2021 to 2030

Lubricant additives are organic or inorganic chemical compounds, which are either dissolved or suspended in order to improve the performance of lubricants and functional fluids. These compounds are utilized individually or formulated as a package according to end-use application. The demand for lubricant additive is major in heavy duty and passenger car segments, followed by metalworking fluids and industrial engine oils in the industrial application segment, owing to the lubricant consumption. The major additive types include dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers and emulsifiers, among others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

Increasing emergence of marine and aviation transportation, growing automotive industry and improved emission regulations in conjunction with fuel economy standards are driving the lubricant additives market growth. According to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), over 3.5 billion passengers travelled in 2015, an increase of 6.4% from last year, leading to rising frequency of flights and more frequent lubricant changes. However, higher drain intervals for high grade lubricants inhibit the market growth owing to lubricant solutions with decreased maintenance costs and servicing.

The world lubricant additive market, is expected to reach $17,153 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.6%. The world lubricant additives market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The type segment is divided into dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers, emulsifiers and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into automotive lubricants and industrial lubricants. Moreover, automotive lubricants are further segmented into heavy duty, passenger car and other automotive. In addition, industrial lubricants are divided into metalworking fluids, industrial engine oils, general industrial oils and others.

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific have tremendous potential for lubricant additives since the rapidly evolving lifestyle demographics are driving automotive sales and industrial development to surge.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

Key players in this market are adopting product launch as key business strategy to expand their market share. For example, Evonik Industries AG introduced DYNAVIS technology in August 2015, for formulating hydraulic oils making significant savings in energy consumption, while Infineum launched SV600 in January 2016, a viscosity modifier which provides fuel economy advantages and benefits in soot & viscosity control.

The key players profiled in world lubricant additives industry include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Chemtura Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC and Rhein Chemie Corporation.

LUBRICANT ADDITIVES MARKET KEY BENEFITS

The report provides quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2015-2022 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in the report are based on current market trends and future market potential.

Comprehensive analysis of geographic regions helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

SWOT analysis highlights the strength and opportunities of leading companies operating in the market.

Exhaustive analysis of the world lubricant additives market by type helps in understanding the varieties of additives that are currently being used and would gain prominence in the future.

Key market players within the lubricant additives market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the world lubricant additives market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Lubricant Additives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Lubricant Additives Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

LUBRICANT ADDITIVES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Dispersants

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

Anti-wear Agents

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Others

By Application

Automotive

Heavy-Duty

Passenger Car

Other Automotive

Industrial

Metalworking Fluids

Industrial Engine Oils

General Industrial Oils

Others

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Others

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31411

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com