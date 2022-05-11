Powder Coatings Market [TOTAL SALES] Comprehensive Insights by 2030

Powder coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as resistance to scratching, corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. Powder coatings overspray can be reused leading to maximum utilization and cost cutting. There are no solvents in powder coatings, and therefore they offer maximum compliance with the increasing environment regulations, leading to their increasing acceptance over liquid coatings. The global powder coatings market is estimated to reach $12,332 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Growing adoption, coupled with government support, is the key driving factor of the market during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and growth in application industries, such as appliances, automotive, furniture, and medical, supplement the world market for powder coatings. However, difficulty in applying thin coats may impede the growth, owing to the emergence of any cost alternative product into the market.

Based on the type of powder coatings, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset polymers are further segmented into resin type, namely epoxy, epoxy polyester hybrid, and acrylic. Thermoplastic is further divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane, nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Technological developments in production processes are likely to lower the cost of production, resulting in reduction in prices for powder coatings. In the year 2015, the thermoset segment occupied more than half of the market share in terms of volume. Based on application, the market is segmented into architectural; appliances; automotive; furniture; agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE); general industrial; and others. Based on the coating method, the market is classified into electrostatic spray and fluidized bed technique.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global powder coatings market, with China and India as major countries contributing to the growth. Increasing population and rising adoption of solvent-free and volatile organic compound (VOC) free coatings are significant factors leading to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies adopt agreement, product launch, expansion, mergers, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in this market. For example, in 2015, AkzoNobel established a sixth powder coating manufacturing plant in the Middle East to increase the capacity for Interpon and Resicoat products. This helped it to expand its geographical outreach and distribute its products in the Middle East market.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Berger Paints, IFS Coatings, Tiger Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Sherwin Williams.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides extensive analysis of factors that drive or restrict the growth of the world powder coatings market.

The market projections for the period 2014-2022 have been included coupled with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption pattern of powder coatings for different applications across various end-user industries.

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Powder Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Powder Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

POWDER COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by Resin Type

Thermoset

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Acrylic

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Market by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Market by Application

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

General Industrial

Others (Gas Tanks, Pipelines)

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

