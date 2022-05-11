Energy management system Market  [size] Analysis, Development History, Industry Research Report & Forecast 2022 to 2030

Energy management system Market to reach USD 152.8 billion by 2025. Energy management system market is valued approximately USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025

Development of advanced technologies such as CRAS and small signal analysis are considered as key trends for the energy management system market. Additionally, rising awareness about carbon footprint management is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.The rise of the Energy management system market is backed owing to the increasing energy consumption, rising price volatility coupled with the growing inclination towards efficient energy management systems. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration (2017), the total world’s energy consumption was around 575 quadrillion British thermal unit (Btu) in 2015 which is expected to reach around 736 quadrillion (Btu) by 2040, accounting for an increase of around 28%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16989

Thus, increasing consumption of energy would generate the need for energy management systems as these systems helps the operators to gain a competitive advantage, reduce energy costs and improves productivity. As a result, the adoption and demand for energy management systems would increase, thereby supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, modernization of aging infrastructure along with smart cities projects also offers lucrative growth prospects for the energy management system market. However, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the energy management system market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Energy management system market is segmented into device, solution, software, vertical and application. The application segment is classified into building Energy Management system and home energy management system. On the basis of device segment, the market is bifurcated into smart thermostats, in-house display, load control switches and smart Plugs of which smart thermostat segment holds the largest market share owing to the government mandates to deploy smart thermostats in commercial and residential sector. The solution segment is classified into demand response management, carbon management system and utility billing and customer information system. Also, the software segment is diversified into industrial energy management system, utility Energy management system, residential energy management system, enterprise carbon and energy management.

The regional analysis of Energy management system market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the energy management system market owing to high adoption of EMS in various verticals including power, retail and manufacturing sectors. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to owing to the favourable government initiatives in terms of tax incentives and rebates to promote the deployment of energy management system coupled with rapid industrialization in China and India. As a result, the need for energy management system would rise in this region.

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16989

The leading market players include-

> Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.

> Cisco Systems, Inc.

> General Electric Company

> Honeywell International, Inc.

> International Business Machine Corporation

> Schneider Electric SE

> Siemens AG

> Emerson Electric Company

> CA Technologies

> Eaton Corporation PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device

> Smart thermostats

> In-house display

> Load control Switches

> Smart Plugs

By Software

> Industrial energy management system

> Utility Energy management system

> Residential energy management system

> Enterprise carbon and energy management

> Others

By Application

> Building Energy Management system

> Home energy management system

By Vertical

> Telecom and IT

> Power & Energy

> Manufacturing

> Office and commercial building

> Municipal, University, school and hospital system

By Solution

> Demand response management

> Carbon management system

> Utility billing and customer information system

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Energy management System Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

Access Full Report, here :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16989

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com