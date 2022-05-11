Water Treatment Equipment Market [GROWTH] Registering a Strong Growth by 2021 to 2030

Water constitutes an essential part for community well-being. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust, are insoluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease the TSS levels as per the end-user requirement, and hence differs depending on the factors such as TSS level, location, and application. Removal of suspended solids and microorganisms is done by differentiating the chemical, physical, and biological properties of water and its constituents. Water treatment equipment are chosen based on the properties of constituents such as density, quantity, chemical reactivity, boiling point, solubility, melting point, volatility, purity level of water, and similar others.

The market for the water treatment equipment has increased in past few years and is expected to reach $87,861 million by the end of 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022.

This is due to increasing consumption of water, stringent government regulations regarding the TSS level, and rising industrialization worldwide. However, the higher cost of the equipment is expected to restrain the market growth during the analysis period.

The market for water treatment equipment is segmented on the basis of end user, type, and geography. Based on the type of equipment, it is categorized into process equipment, mud treatment, filtration systems & media, disinfection, diversions & screens, meters, membranes, and others. In the year 2015, process equipment occupied highest share of in the overall water treatment equipment market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. Process equipment are used to manage industrial effluents. Key factors driving the growth of the water treatment equipment market are the stringent regulations regarding wastewater and sludge disposal. However, the membrane type segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the analysis period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and municipal. In addition, each end-user segment is further segmented into type of water to be treated as water, waste water, and sludge. In the year 2015, the municipal segment occupied three-fifth of the total market and is expected to maintain its share throughout the analysis period. Further, equipment used for the treatment of industrial sludge is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest consumer of water treatment equipment and is expected to maintain its position throughout the analysis period. In Asia-Pacific, the factors supplementing the market growth are the increasing population and rising awareness regarding consumption of safe, potable water. Major companies profiled in the report are Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Veolia Environment SA, Hyflux Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors driving as well as restraining the global water treatment equipment market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 have been included along with factors affecting the same.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to help the stakeholders in understanding the situations prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates the stakeholders with water treatment equipment usage for different applications across various end-user industries.

SWOT analysis helps in understanding the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the key players across various geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Water Treatment Equipment Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Water Treatment Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

WATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Type

Process Equipments

Mud Treatment

Filtration Systems & Media

Disinfection

Diversions & Screens

Meters

Membranes

Others

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By End User

Industrial

Water

Waste Water

Sludge

Municipal

Water

Waste Water

Sludge

World Water Treatment Equipment Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Others

