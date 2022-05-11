Glufosinate Market [BENEFITS] to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2030

Glufosinate is a naturally occurring herbicide isolated from two species of Streptomyces fungi. It is widely used as a substitute of glyphosate & paraquat, and is used to control a wide range of weeds such as morning glories, hemp sesbania (Sesbania bispinosa), Pennsylvania smartweed (Polygonum Pensylvanicum), and others. Growing concern toward augmented usage of agrochemicals has led to a shift toward bio-based solutions, which is likely to boost growth of the Glufosinate market.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Major factors that are expected to drive the demand for glufosinate in the future are its broad weed spectrum and high efficacy properties. Use of glufosinate is considerably safe on crop plants when compared to other herbicides, and it can be used in combination with other herbicides, which makes it a lucrative option for both manufacturers and farmers. Glufosinate herbicides cause toxicity in animals and flora & fauna, which may hamper the growth of the market.

The glufosinate market is segmented on the basis of crop type, which includes cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among all the crop types cereals & grains segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The market is also segmented on the basis of formulation type such as aqueous suspension, liquid, suspension concentrate, soluble liquid concentrate, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies a major share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Top three strategies adopted by major market players of this market include capacity expansion, product launches, and collaborations over last three years. Recently, Bayer CropScience has invested around $500 million in the U.S. to double the production capacity of glufosinate herbicides (Liberty). Companies profiled in this report include Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Hebei Veyong Bio-chemical Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global glufosinate market is provided.

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential for the 2014-2022 period in terms of value and volume.

Region-wise and country-wise, the glufosinate market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps in understanding the penetration level of glufosinate in various crops in different regions and countries.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors) facilitates in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the glufosinate market is provided with key market dynamic factors, which helps in understanding the behavior of the market.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the global glufosinate market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Glufosinate Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Glufosinate Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

GLUFOSINATE MARKET SEGMENT:

The world glufosinate market is segmented as follows:

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Formulation Type

Aqueous Suspension

Liquid

Suspension Concentrate

Soluble (Liquid) Concentrate

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Hungary

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

