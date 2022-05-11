Smart Material Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2030 | CAGR of 14.9%

Smart materials are adaptive or intelligent materials that possess intrinsic and extrinsic capabilities, which can be altered by external stimuli such as moisture, temperature, electromagnetic field, and pressure to obtain the desired functional effects. In addition, these materials are dynamic in nature and respond to their immediate interaction environments by adapting their characteristics.

Advancement in the materials science sector resulted in the development of materials for specific applications, which was previously not possible with the use of conventional materials such as polymers/plastics, metals, glass, and ceramics. The smart material market is valued at $72.63 billion for the period 2015 – 2022. Besides this, the smart material market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the assessment period.

Smart materials are capable of working at a very basic functional level and can be used in complex technical systems by incorporating additional functionalities and properties. For instance, smart materials can be used in energy supply systems for microelectronic components. These attributes have attracted many end-users to the smart materials market. Rapid demand for smart materials, piezoelectric and biomimetic materials have now caught the attention of major ainvestors worldwide. The demand for piezo-electric materials is significant in North America. Manufacturers specializing in thermally responsive materials and other materials such as smart fluids and smart hydrogels will keep many stakeholders interested in the smart material market.

Smart materials are used in applications such as transducers, actuators & motors, and structural materials. The market for smart materials is driven by growing adoption of smart materials products among various end-user industries, such as defense & aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics; supportive government initiatives & plans; and increasing R&D investment by prominent smart material market players to optimize the cost and quality of smart materials. The demand for smart materials is on a rise worldwide on account of potential growth in emerging economies as well as evolution in Internet of Things (IoTs). This will open new opportunities for the smart materials market worldwide.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography. By application, it is divided into transducers, actuators & motors, sensors, structural materials, and coatings. Based on end user, it is classified into industrial, defense & aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others (civil engineering and retail). The world smart material market is classified based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Smart Material Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Smart Material Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

SMART MATERIAL MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Application

Transducers

Actuators & Motors

Sensors

Structural Materials

Coatings

By End User

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others (Civil Engineering and Retail)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

KYOCERA Corporation

Noliac A/S

APC International, Ltd.

TDK Corporation

CTS Corporation

Channel Technologies Group, LLC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

