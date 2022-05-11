Activated Carbon Market [IMPACT COVID-19] Predicted Analysis by 2030

Activated carbon is processed carbon with small, low-volume pores to increase surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with high carbon content is processed to manufacture activated carbon. Physical adsorption is main property of activated carbon which is useful for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medicine, filters and removal of pollutant, fuel storage many more.

Liquid and gaseous phase of activated carbon enhances its uses in removal of lead, dissolved radon, other odor-causing compounds and mercury. The benefits offered by the activated carbon sector will drive the sector worldwide. Besides this, activated coal industry shows exponential growth in North America and Europe. World activated carbon market would reach 2,776 kilo tons and $5,129 million corresponding revenues by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% and 9.32%, respectively from 2016 to 2022.

The serious health risks by drinking impure waters are rising constantly among consumers. Enhanced drinking water treatments, growing automobile ownership rates and increasing manufacturing and environmental standards are supporting growth of activated carbon industry. Various countries including China and India among others are heavily investing in water purification plants which is expected to raise the demand for activated carbon. Increase in growth of government subsidies and industrialization is also driving activated carbon sector. Moreover, growing demand in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications is also one the major driver for the market. Companies are adopting geographic expansion and new product development as the major key strategies to sustain in the market.

Increasing need of water treatment plants due to water scarcity and pollutions is major driver of this market. Furthermore, strict environment regulations to control carbon and pollutants emission are increasing demand for activated carbon applications in of mercury removal plants. Activated carbon sector is increasing with increase in industrialisation and urbanization. Government is focusing to keep environment healthy in terms of safe water and air for living beings; moreover providing subsidies to industries such as power generation industry to control pollution.

High concerns about health issues by consuming contaminated water and air, by people, has increased the applications of activated carbon in purification, health & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive and many more. High price of raw material is restricting growth of market. Moreover, high pollution level, high per capita income, new product developments and launches is creating opportunity to boost growth of activated carbon industry in upcoming years.

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, geography, application, end use. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided as powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others. Classification by application is done as liquid phase and gaseous phase. Industrial air purification, mercury removal standards are contributing constantly in demand for powdered activated carbon market.

Segmentation by end-use includes water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification and others. By geography, market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Further, North America is bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada whereas Europe have been segmented into U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, France and rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Activated Carbon Market Research Report, Size & Industry Analysis

Key players largely adopt expansion as their key growth strategy. Almost 45% of the strategies that are adopted by key players of this market are business expansion. Agreements & partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, product launch and joint venture are other prominent strategies adopted by key players in order to remain competitive in the activated carbon market. These strategies have accounted for 18%, 18%, 14% and 5% of the overall key strategies, respectively.

ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET KEY BENEFITS

This activated charcoal industry report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends. Moreover, the emerging market trends and dynamics in the world activated coal market.

In-depth activated carbon market report is prepared by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive the growth of the industry is provided. Factors restraining the progress of the activated carbon market size are thoroughly discussed during the research

The activated carbon market research report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Exhaustive analysis of the world market by type helps in understanding the types of activated carbon that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of activated carbon) helps in understanding the competitive scenario in the activated carbon industry across the geographies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Activated Carbon Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Activated Carbon Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, application and geography.

Market by Product Type

Powdered

Granular

Others

Market by End Use

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air purification

Others

Market by Application

Liquid phase

Gaseous phase

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

