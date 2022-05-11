Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbines Market  Size 2022, Analysis,[ Share] Trend, Industry Growth and Opportunities with Challenges till 2030

Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbines Market to reach USD 47194.07 Million by 2025. Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbines Market valued approximately USD 8950 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.10 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The growth of the market is attributed by the increasing demand for clean energy in order to cut down carbon emissions and protect the environment by generating electricity through renewable resources. Offshore wind energy forms an integral part of these clean energy resources and also has a higher capacity factor compared to onshore wind.as per regional analysis High capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues could be restraints of the offshore wind market which might lead to decline in profit. Offshore wind turbines are susceptible to erosion since it operates for decades in the harsh marine environment. At times, even some of the most advantageous features such as high wind speeds could be a negative factor for offshore wind turbines. Moreover, offshore wind turbines are installed miles away from the shore which makes it difficult to access easily, especially during bad weather conditions. So, rectifying small issues would incur high costs in terms of maintenance, transportation, and logistics. These factors can be some challenging factors in the offshore wind deployment.

The regional analysis of Offshore Wind Turbines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

§ Turbine

§ Electrical Infrastructure

By Location:

§ Shallow Water (<30m Depth)

§ Transitional Water (30-60M Depth)

§ Deep Water (>60 m Depth)

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Sinowel Wind Group Co Ltd, China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd., Siemens Wind Power, Gamesa Corporation Technologies S.A, Nordex S.E, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Dong Energy A/S, Suzlon Group, GE Wind Energy, Goldwind Science Technology Co., Ltd. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbines Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

