Construction Chemicals Market [PROFIT] Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2030

Construction chemicals are specialty products that are used in buildings to increase their durability, and to provide added fortification from environmental hazards. Chemical products such as concrete admixtures similarly help in minimizing the quantities of cement and water generally required during the construction. Utilization of construction chemicals is higher in residential and infrastructure segment, in comparison with industrial and repair.

Rising global construction industry, increasing urbanization, and growing conformity with latest manufacturing standards are driving the construction chemicals market growth. However, the changing regulatory environment and low consumer awareness inhibit the market growth owing to the price sensitive nature of this market. Moreover, the emerging economies are expected to lead the construction chemical market during 2016-2022. In addition, growing awareness regarding energy conservation and sustainability is expected to benefit the construction chemical industry.

The world construction chemical market, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to reach $40,154 million by 2022 from 2015 value of $27,162 million. The world construction chemical market is segmented based on type, end-use and geography. Based on type, market is segment into concrete admixtures, water proofing & roofing, repair, flooring, sealants & adhesives, and other chemicals. In 2015, concrete admixtures segment occupied highest share of 38.0% in the world construction chemicals market.

Concrete admixtures segment is expected to grow with high CAGR of 9.9%, in volume terms, owing to the increased compressive strength and enhanced workability, providing higher moving and positioning time. By end-use, the market is divided into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures. Residential and infrastructure end-use segments collectively accounted for nearly 60% of the market share, in volume, for the year 2015.

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have tremendous potential for construction chemicals, as the fast growing urbanization is necessitating the growth of construction industry and driving the use of specialty construction chemical products to address energy conservation and sustainability.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Companies included in this report are:

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Arkema SA

Mapie S.p.A

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company and

RPM International Inc.

W.R. Grace & Company.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides quantitative analysis of current market and estimations through 2014-2022 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in the report are based on the current market trends and future market potential.

Comprehensive analysis of geographic regions helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Exhaustive analysis of the world construction chemicals market by type helps in understanding the varieties of chemicals that are currently being used and that would gain prominence in the future.

Key market players within the construction chemicals market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the world construction chemicals market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Construction Chemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Construction Chemicals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

World Construction Chemicals Market – By Type

Concrete Admixtures

Water Proofing & Roofing

Repair

Flooring

Sealants & Adhesives

Other chemicals

World Construction Chemicals Market – By End-Use

Residential

Industrial/Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

World Construction Chemicals Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

UK

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

