Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report & Forecast 2021 to 2030

United State- Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of securing and authenticating products in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement malpractices. Anti-counterfeit measures are taken by companies, to minimize the losses incurred due to counterfeiting and to maintain their brand equity. The global anti-counterfeit packaging (Security document and event ticketing) market generated revenue of $22.8 billion in 2014 and is forecast to reach of $38.3 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5%, over the forecast period.

Two major factors influencing the adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies in security documents and event ticketing are, intellectual damage to the company in the form of goodwill and economic damage to consumer. Thus, the adoption of novel technologies for document tracking would reduce the impact of economic damage and further boost the adoption of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market .

Incorporation of advanced RFID technologies in document tracking and event ticketing has not only helped secure confidential documents, but has also helped in facilitating counterfeiting notifications on the event site. Counterfeiting practices are more common in developing countries, as compared to developed countries. However, the high cost for authenticating documents and event tickets considerably affects the market growth. Presently, heavy production and fragmented control over the supply of documents, are the two major challenges in this market.

Geographically, the report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America anti-counterfeit technology market holds major share closely followed by Europe. Higher adoption rate of authentication technologies, active intervention from government authorities are largely responsible for the growth of the North America anti-counterfeit packaging market. The Asia-pacific region, is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to growing awareness of authenticated products across manufacturers and a decrease in the cost of tracing anti-counterfeit technologies

Key players profiled in this report are Graphic Security Systems, Corp., Alpvision, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D), Prooftag (Novatec SA), IAI industrial systems, U-NICA Group. and Sicapa.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global anti-counterfeit technology market is categorized into,

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES

Authentication technology

Ink and Dyes

Holograms

Watermarks

Taggants

Track and trace technology

Barcode technology

RFID technology

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

