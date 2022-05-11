Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type, By Distribution Channel, And Forecast till 2021-2030 | CAGR of 16.1%

United State- Anti-counterfeit measures are taken from the manufacturer’s end to minimize the tangible and intangible losses incurred from counterfeiting. The global anti-counterfeit packaging (food and beverages) market has generated a revenue of $26.4 billion in 2014 and is forecast to reach $62.5 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period.

Growing health risks associated with substandard products and the economic damages caused to the manufacturers are the factors promoting the adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging technologies in food and beverages market. The adoption of novel, multi-layered technologies for the protection of food and beverages has helped manufacturer to minimize the impact counterfeiting. This has also minimized the revenue loss incurred from the counterfeiting practices. Multipurpose applications such as product tracking and authentication of advanced tracking technologies have led to increase in demand for the barcode and RFID technologies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market.

Premium beverages, food products, and tobacco products are secured with these technologies. However, the cost associated with the tracking solutions limit their application in the local product tracking solutions. Counterfeiting activities are predominantly observed in the European and Asian regions. The globalization of food related products have given better opportunities for the manufacturers operating across various geographies. This has also helped in maintaining demand supply gap across globe. However, the globalization of food trading increased the risk of counterfeiting in the logistics process, especially for the premium products. Presently, bulk production and fragmented control of manufacturers over supply chain are the two major challenges for this market.

The report covers a geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American anti-counterfeit technology market holds a major market share among the other regions. The European anti-counterfeit technology market ranks second in terms of revenue. However, higher adoption rates of novel technologies, increasing focus towards food safety concerns and the growing awareness towards tracing technologies largely contribute to market growth. The Asia-pacific region would witness promising growth during the forecast period, supplemented by a growing level of awareness for food safety, along with active interventions from global anti-counterfeit trade associations to mitigate counterfeit practices.

Key players profiled in this report are Alien Technology Corp., Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison and Sicpa.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global anti-counterfeit technology market is categorized into

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES

Authentication technology

Ink and Dyes

Holograms

Watermarks

Taggants

Track and trace technology

Barcode technology

RFID technology

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

