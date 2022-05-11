Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis by 2030

United State- Cosmetics are personal care products that are used to enhance and beautify the appearance of individuals. Cosmetics comprise of a mixture of chemical compounds, which are made from synthetics and natural sources. Sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances are some of the popularly used cosmetics. A global increase in the use of sun screen lotions, moisturizing lotions, body lotions, facial wipes, face wash and make up products is fuelling the growth of the global cosmetics market. Retail stores and online portals are the two primary sales channels in this market.

Over the past decade, the global cosmetics market has witnessed a steady growth and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Rising consciousness about external appearance among individuals coupled with the rise in disposable income is leading to the increased demand of cosmetics products.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market.

Amongst the different key categories of cosmetics, skin & sun care is anticipated to constitute the largest market share of the global cosmetics market throughout the analysis period. The growth is primarily fuelled by the increasing usage of skin & sun care products amongst both men and women. Geographically, Europe dominates the global cosmetics market, accounting for around 1/3rd of the total cosmetics market revenue in 2014. The use of natural and organic beauty products, is a prominent trend which is fostering the growth of the cosmetics market in the region. The rising demand for natural, herbal and organic beauty products creates potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop newer products to suit consumer preferences. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) region exhibits a dynamic market for cosmetics. The market in the region is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.9% during 2015-2020.

Product launch, acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies deployed in this industry. Large companies seek to acquire smaller brands in order to expand and strengthen their product portfolios. For instance, in March 2015, Avon launched “Outspoken Fresh,” a novel fragrance for women. Additionally, in January 2015, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. acquired GLAMGLOW, a Hollywood inspired prestige skin care brand for men and women. The key players profiled in this report are L’Oreal Group, Avon Incorporation, Proctor and Gamble Corporation, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Incorporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, Incorporation, Skinfood and Shiseido Incorporation.

The global market is segmented based on category, mode of sale, gender and geography. The category segment comprises of skin & sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances. Skin care, sun care and hair care products are largely used by individuals and hold a considerable amount of share in the global cosmetic products category. The mode of sale segment comprises of retail and online sale, where the retail mode of sale is further classified into general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores and brand outlets. The customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale for buying cosmetic products, whereas, the purchase of cosmetic products, online, is observed to be a rising trend among customers. Geographically, the global cosmetics market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the cosmetics market, including information about current market trends such as growing inclination of men towards cosmetics usage, increasing demand for organic cosmetic products and others

Report highlights the changing market dynamics such as improving lifestyles of individuals across all regions, rising demand for skin & sun care products, advanced beauty treatments, rising human health concerns, expected trends and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers operating in the market, and would help in developing effective strategies

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of the key intermediaries and value additions at every stage in the chain

Insights regarding emerging opportunities such as rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic products would help stakeholders in implementing strategic business plans

The report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented by category, mode of sale, gender and geography.

Market by Category

Skin & Sun care products

Hair care products

Deodorants

Makeup & Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Market by Mode of Sale

Retail Sales

General departmental store

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Brand outlets

Online Sales

Market by Gender

Men

Women

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

L’Oreal

Avon Incorporation

Procter and Gamble Corporation

Unilever

Oriflame

Revlon Incorporation

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies, Incorporation

Skin Food

Shiseido Incorporatio

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

● What is the worldwide (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) deals esteem, creation esteem, utilization worth, import and commodity of Market?

● Who are the worldwide key makers of the Market Industry? How is what is happening (limit, creation, deals, value, cost, gross, and income)?

● How the opposition goes later on connected with Market?

● Which is the most driving country on the planet?

● What is the Market open doors and dangers looked by the merchants in the worldwide Market Industry?

● Which application/end-client or item type might look for steady development possibilities? What is the portion of the overall industry of each sort and application?

● What cantered approach and imperatives are holding the Market?

● What are the various deals, advertising, and dissemination directing in the overall business?

● What are the upstream unrefined substances and assembling hardware of Market alongside the assembling system of Acetonitrile?

● What are the key market patterns affecting the development of the Market?

● Monetary effect on the Market business and advancement pattern of the Market business.

● What is the market potential open doors, market hazard, and market outline of the Market?

● What are the key drivers, restrictions, open doors, and difficulties of the Market, and what they are supposed to mean for the market?

● What is the Market size at the provincial and nation level?

● How would you track down your ideal interest group?

