Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2021-2030 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The malpractices of counterfeiting activities are majorly associated with premium products as they carry high revenue benefits and a lower risk. The counterfeiting practices of clothing and accessories are rapidly changing from physical markets to e commerce portals. The global anti-counterfeit clothing and accessories packaging market accounted for a revenue of $12 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

Presently, the counterfeiting rates of clothing and accessories impedes the financial growth of fashion and luxury goods industry. To overcome counterfeiting practices, authentication technologies are highly preferred techniques for low-cost products. The growing trend of multilayered product protection for fashion accessories would largely boost to the authentication technology market. Local manufactures form the key user segment of economic authentication technologies.

A high demand is estimated for the segment of cost-effective authentication technologies during the forecast period. A large adoption of track and trace technologies by manufacturers of premium fashion wear and accessories is observed in the market. Barcode technology was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2014 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. Among all the track and trace technologies, the economic pricing of barcode technology is a factor that would drive its market growth. Also, the segment of RFID and m-pedigree technologies hold promising opportunities for premium product tracking.

The growth of fashion and luxury industry across developed regions was largely hampered by the recessionary economic conditions. Leading companies across these regions are capitalizing on newer opportunities through expansion in emerging economies. North America and Europe were the highest revenue-generating regions; collectively contributing to 84% of the global market in 2014. Also, there are potential opportunities for players in emerging economies, particularly in the BRIC countries. All the factors mentioned above along with the increased product vigilance of manufacturers would increase the demand for advanced and cost-effective anti-counterfeit solutions.

Key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Microtrace Solutions, Impinj Incorporation, Applied DNA Science Inc., Brand Integrity International, and RDS Labels.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global anti-counterfeit technology market is categorized into

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES

Authentication technology

Ink and dyes

Holograms

Watermarks

Taggants

Track and trace technology

Barcode technology

RFID technology

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

