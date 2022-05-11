Footwear Market Size 2021, Analysis, Share, Trend, Industry Growth and Opportunities with Challenges till 2030

United State-The footwear industry is largely influenced by consumer trends and fashions. The rising demand for fancy and trendy yet comfortable footwear among all age groups is a key factor driving the global footwear industry. Further, a considerable rise in the disposable incomes of the individuals coupled with significant increase in number of working professionals has generated an increased demand for footwear, thereby supplementing the market growth.

The segments of athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear are the two major types of footwear covered in this report. Athletic footwear is primarily used for sports and related physical activities whereas non-athletic footwear is suitable for day-to-day formal as well as casual occasions. The growing consciousness of health and fitness, globally, boosts the demand of athletic footwear. Majority of footwear are made up of leather and non-leather material such as suede leather, tanned leather, rubber, fur and textile fabrics. Leather boots and formal shoes are largely in demand among men, while non-leather footwear are more popular among women. Leather footwear is a premium product and occupies a significant market share due to higher prices and demand. Countries in Asia Pacific region such as China and India are the major exporters of leather footwear to developed countries.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Footwear Market.

The Asia Pacific region exhibits the largest market for footwear while regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa are some of the potential markets for manufacturers, as the market penetration of international footwear brands is comparatively lesser in these regions. Presently, market players are in the process of expanding their sales channels and reach across different regions through web portals. Product launch, partnerships and expansions are the key strategies, which are adopted by the key market players. Leading players are now introducing new products to widen their product portfolio. Additionally, the market players are constantly in the process of conceptualizing effective strategies for marketing and branding of their products across global events such as the Olympics, Formula One Grand Prix and Wimbledon among others.

The key players profiled in this report are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA, GEOX S.p.A, SKECHERS USA, Inc., Under Armour, INC., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Timberland, Crocs Retail, Inc., and ECCO Sko A/S.

The global market is segmented based on type, mode of sale, gender, material and geography. The type segment comprises of athletic and non-athletic footwear, where the segment of non-athletic footwear accounts for the major share in the global footwear market. The mode of sale segment comprises of retail and online sale. With the increasing volume of sales across online platforms, E-commerce channels would gain popularity sales in the years to come. The material segment of the footwear market is categorized into leather and non-leather, where leather footwear occupies a larger market share compared to non-leather. Based on geography, the global footwear market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the footwear market, with detailed information about the current market trends

Factors influencing the demand for footwear among men, women and children have been analysed to offer insights based on consumer groups

The report comprehensively highlights the market dynamics such as changing lifestyles, rise in disposable incomes, rising health concerns which accelerates demand for athletic footwear and provide market intelligence for the same

Porter??s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers operating in the market, and would help in developing effective strategies

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of the key intermediaries and value additions at every stage in the chain

Insights regarding latent opportunities such as the rising demand of athletic footwear among men and women would help stakeholders in implementing strategic business plans

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented by type, mode of sale, gender, material and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Athletic

Non-Athletic

MARKET BY MODE OF SALE

Retail Sales

Online Sale

MARKET BY END-USER

Men

Women

Children

MARKET BY MATERIAL

Leather

Non-leather

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA

GEOX S.p.A

SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Under Armour, INC.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Timberland

Crocs Retail, Inc.

ECCO Sko A/S.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

