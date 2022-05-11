Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market [CAGR of 10.1%] Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030

United State- Anti-counterfeit technology has emerged as a preferred choice of solution against cases of counterfeiting. The market is expected to witness a remarkable growth, chiefly due to increasing instances of electronic/automobile counterfeit products, which are easily available in the local markets.

The global anti-counterfeit (electronics and automobiles) market is expected to reach $24.2 billion by 2020, at a notable CAGR of 10.1% from 2015 to 2020. Advanced technology in tracking, and adoption of item level RFID technologies are the major factors that drive the market growth. Other factors responsible for the market growth are rising awareness of the consumers about anti-counterfeit technologies and rising government regulations and efforts laid on eradicating the electronic counterfeit products in various developed and developing nations. On the other hand, high cost associated with implementation of product identification (anti-counterfeit) setups and impact of anti-counterfeit products on product distribution process are likely to restrain the market growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market .

Multiple applications of track and trace technologies, advancements in item level RFID such as (FiTS) technology would offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. Further, the collaborative approach of various companies with government authorities would provide a platform for growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market.

To provide a detailed market assessment, the report segments the global anti-counterfeit (electronics and automobiles) market on the basis of technology and geography. The technology segment market is categorized into ink & dyes, holograms, watermarks, taggants, and track and trace packaging technologies. Inks & dyes and holograms were the leading technology segments, collectively accounting for around three-fourths of the market in 2014.

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2014, North America was the largest revenue generating region with annual revenue of share of 43%, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of 11.1% from 2015 to 2020, due to rising awareness about anti-counterfeit technologies penetrating regional-markets.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various key market players, in order to gain a higher market share in the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market

Country-wise in the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market are comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014-2020, in terms of value

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

SWOT analysis of the key market players is provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by the companies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market is segmented on the basis of technology and geography:

Global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) Market? By Technology

Authentication Technologies

Inks & Dyes

Holograms

Watermarks

Taggants

Track and trace packing technologies

Barcode technology

RFID technology

Global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) Market? By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

