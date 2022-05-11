China Outbound Tourism Market to 2022 | Industry Statistics, [CAGR of 32%], Emerging Demands, Forecast to 2030

China outbound tourism market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the China outbound tourism market by region.

China outbound tourism market to reveal momentous growth by 2026, and the markets growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

This report on the China outbound tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as countries analysis covering around 26 nations. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China’s outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits, and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth opportunity of the market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the China Outbound Tourism Market and Forecast (2015 2026)

China Outbound Tourism Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 2026

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Spending and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Insights on Number of Outbound Visitor Departures from China to Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecasts

Analyses China Outbound Tourism Expenditure to the Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecast

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Europe

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Asia

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in North America

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Oceania

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) of Chinese Outbound Tourism in Other Major Countries

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 2026) between Leisure, Visits Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business and Other Segments

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the China Outbound Tourism Market

The Report Analyses the Market Based on Countries and Presents the Forecast in Terms of Value and Volume for the Next Five Years. Countries Covered in the Report Include:

1) The United States

2) Canada

3) Dubai

4) Hong Kong

5) Macau

6) Philippines

7) Thailand

8) Vietnam

9) Malaysia

10) Indonesia

11) Japan

12) Singapore

13) Cambodia

14) Korea

15) Taiwan

16) India

17) Spain

18) France

19) Germany

20) Italy

21) Turkey

22) The United Kingdom

23) Australia

24) New Zealand

25) Nepal

26) Sri Lanka

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What is the current size of the overall China outbound tourism market?

How much Chinese tourists spent while traveling abroad?

To what extent did Covid-19 impact China’s outbound tourism market in 2020?

Which countries have the most Chinese tourists?

Which European country has the most Chinese tourists?

In which country do Chinese tourists spend the most money?

How the rise of Chinese tourism will change the face of the World travel industry?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the China outbound tourism market?

How is the China outbound tourism market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021 2026?

