United States Market 2022 Overview by Recent Opportunities, [GROWTH], Size, Regional Analysis, and Forecasts to 2030

United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose market by region.

The United States market for self-monitoring blood glucose is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027.

Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, userfriendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Arkray, Inc

ForaCare, Inc

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Dario Health

One Drop

Sanofi

BioTel Care

Walgreens

i-SENS, Inc

Medtronic

U.S. Diagnostics

Omnis Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc

Simple Diagnostics

Smart Meter LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Genesis Health Technologies

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Omron Healthcare

Ypsomed Holding AG

Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

