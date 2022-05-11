North America Luxury Furniture Market Insights 2021-2030 Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Sales, Size, Type, Top Key Player and Current Trends

Luxury furniture enhances the aesthetic value of establishments such as homes, hotels, offices, and other indoor or outdoor areas. The North American luxury furniture market significantly benefits from the economic growth of the countries in this region, which include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The increasing spending capacity of the consumers and the growing real estate sector are the key growth facilitators of the luxury furniture market in the region. Consumers in this region are inclined toward eco-friendly furniture owing to the increased environmental awareness. However, increasing cost of raw materials, such as wood and leather, may restrain the market growth. Online retailing and the increasing demand of multifunctional furniture present significant opportunities for growth of this market.

North America luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2016-2022. This market is segmented on the basis of material, end use, and country. On the basis of materials, the market is categorized into metal, plastic, wood, glass, leather, and others. The wood furniture segment in the market is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period, as wooden furniture is the most popular choice owing to its superior aesthetic appeal.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries. resulting in a large market for North America Luxury Furniture Market .

The glass material segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as a result of its increasing adoption in modern furniture designs. The end-user segment comprises domestic and commercial users. The domestic segment is further sub-segmented into kitchens, living & bedrooms, bathrooms, outdoors, and lighting. The commercial segment is further classified into office, hospitality, and others.

The domestic segment accounted for a higher market size as compared to the commercial segment, because of the extensive use of luxury furniture in homes. The living & bedroom segment accounted for approximately 45% of the market share in the domestic sector, and is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the analysis period. In the commercial segment, the hospitality sector contributed the highest market share and is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is segmented across countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The key players in this market include Giovanni Visentin S.r.l., Scavolini S.p.a., Laura Ashley Holding Plc., Nella Vetrina, Henredon Furniture Industries Inc., Brown Jordan, Century Furniture LLC, Kindel Furniture Company, Cococo Home, and Gilani Furniture. Operating players in the market are putting efforts to develop multifunctional furniture.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North American luxury furniture market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger market foothold.

The report provides information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022 is provided to indicate the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved.

NORTH AMERICA LUXURY FURNITURE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Leather

Others

By End Use

Domestic Use

Kitchen

Living and bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor

Lighting

Commercial Use

Office

Hospitality

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key players

Giovanni Visentin S.r.l.

Scavolini S.p.a.

Laura Ashley Holding Plc.

Nella Vetrina

Henredon Furniture Industries Inc.

Brown Jordan

Century Furniture LLC

Kindel Furniture Company

Cococo Home

Gilani Furniture

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

