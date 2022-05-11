Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market [FACTORS] Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size study, By Product (Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, Equipment), By Application (Research Applications {PCR, Sequencing, Other Research Applications}, Diagnostic Applications), By Type (Antisense Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, Rnai Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, Cpg Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, By Disease Type:, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Cros And Cmos, Academic Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is valued approximately USD 5.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/QI037

Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical fusion of comparatively short fragments of nucleic acids with a defined chemical structure or sequence. The technique is majorly used in laboratory practice as it offers a fast and cost-effective way to contact custom-made oligonucleotides of the anticipated sequence. Moreover, it is also beneficial for performing molecular diagnosis in various diseases, involves detection of infectious diseases like SARS-COV2, hepatitis, and cancer diagnosis. The growing adoption of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications, the with the growing focus on personalized medicin, coupled with the increasing number of government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects, are the major factors that may augment the market growth around the world.

For instance, in August 2019, the Li Ka Shing Foundation (Hongkong) contributed USD 63 million for the introduction of the main institute for synthetic biology research at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The aim of this investment is to establish a new institute that will conduct research in synthetic biology for merging the processes and materials of biological systems & engineering. Moreover, in January 2020, in India, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) introduced the “Genome India Project” (GIP) with the objective of accumulating10,000 genetic samples from citizens in India to create a reference genome. The major targeted areas of this project are rare genetic disorders, precision health, mutation spectrum of genetic & complex diseases that occur in the Indian population, translational research, and genetic epidemiology of multifactorial lifestyle diseases. However, complexities associated with therapeutic oligos impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing presence of the leading market players in emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility and the presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare and developing personalized therapeutics, as well as increasing number of R&D activities in life sciences, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Maravai Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Bio-synthesis Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Oligonucleotide-based Drugs

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

By Application:

Research Applications

PCR

Sequencing

Other Research Applications

Diagnostic Applications

By Type:

Antisense Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

RNAi Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

CpG Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

By Disease Type:

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs and CMOs

Academic Research Institutes

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Maravai Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Bio-synthesis Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/