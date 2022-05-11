Genomics Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030

Global Genomics Market Size study, By Product & Service (Systems & Software, Consumables, Services), By Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction And Purification, Microarray, Other Technologies), By Application (Drug Discovery And Development, Diagnostics, Agriculture And Animal Research, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers And Academic & Government Institutes,, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Genomics Market is valued approximately USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of biology that emphasizes on mapping, evolution, structure, function, and editing of genomes. A genome is a set of DNAs, that encompasses all of its hierarchy and genes, in the form of a three-dimensional structural configuration. Genomics is a medically accepted means for preventing, managing and curing various diseases. The increasing availability of government funding to support genomics projects, rising application areas of genomics and next-generation sequencing in cancer research, entry of new market players are the chief factors that may stimulate the market demand across the globe.

For instance, in January 2020, Color Genomics, Inc. and NorthShore University Health System finished the delivery of clinical genomics in routine care under its U.S. program. The company has also supported Imagenetics- Sanford’s genomics program to enhance its clinical decision-making capabilities. However, the high cost of genomic equipment and lack of availability of trained professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Genomics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the changing regulations for reimbursement and adoption of genomics, coupled with the growing number of research programs and strategic partnerships of research centers and academics with leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising availability of favorable government policies, as well as the increasing number of key market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genomics Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Group

Danaher Corporation

Merck Kgaa

Promega Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Systems & Software

Consumables

Services

By Technology:

Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Microarray

Other Technologies

By Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes,

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Genomics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

