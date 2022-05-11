Protein Engineering Market [ADVANTAGES] Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2021-2030

Global Protein Engineering Market Size study, By Product & Services (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Services), By Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin, Interferons, Vaccines, Colony-stimulating Factors, Growth Hormones, Coagulation Factors, Other Proteins), By Technology (Rational Protein Design, Irrational Protein Design), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Protein Engineering Market is valued approximately USD 2.47 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Protein engineering is the method of evolving valuable or beneficial proteins with particular structures, or desired properties. This procedure is carried out for understanding protein folding and recognition for protein design principles. Protein engineering gains huge traction among various verticals such as contract research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and many others. The growing incidences of protein-deficient diseases, increasing penetration of protein drugs over non-protein drugs, and rising investments in synthetic biology are the primary factors that may accelerate the market growth across the globe. In addition, developments of the product by the leading company, rising number of government funding for protein engineering coupled with growing R&D spendings in the health industry are further stimulating the market demand in the approaching years.

For instance, in 2019, Merck KGaA involved into a license agreement with Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US). The aim of this agreement is Amunix received the rights to develop its therapeutics by the adoption of protease-triggered immune activator (ProTIA) technology platform. Also, in 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments that enable the company to develop its proficiency in cell analysis and establish its position in the immuno-oncology and immunotherapy markets. However, the lack of skilled professionals to strategize the processes and the high cost of instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing investments in the research and development activities and development of the emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Protein Engineering Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising R&D expenditure, availability of novel technologies and instruments for drug discovery research, and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as government initiatives and funding for protein-based drug research, as well as developments in genomics and proteomics research, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Protein Engineering Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Codexis, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Promega Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

By Protein Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin

Interferons

Vaccines

Colony-stimulating Factors

Growth Hormones

Coagulation Factors

Other Proteins

By Technology:

Rational Protein Design

Irrational Protein Design

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Protein Engineering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

